Proposals for Queensmere Observatory redevelopment include 1,100 homes

Proposals to replace the Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre with 1,100 homes, retail and office space have gone to public consultation.

Residents are being urged to have their say on the scheme – named Slough Central – which is being brought forward by British Land.

The site, which is owned by a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), will be redeveloped with a mixed-use scheme.

The consultation was due to be held in March but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A website has now been set up so residents can view the plans and share feedback and went live on Friday (May 1).

Initial proposals show the site could be redeveloped for 1,100 new homes, between 170,000 to 210,000sqm of workspace and between 25,000 to 31,000sqm of retail, food and beverage, culture and leisure space.

The consultation states the two shopping centres built in the 1970s and 1980s were an important indicator of ‘Slough’s growth’ during these times but both centres have now ‘fallen behind the times’.

It states: “A key consideration in the approach will be ensuring that the plans support Slough's future recovery from unprecedented effects of COVID-19.

“The redevelopment of this key site in the town centre aims to create long-lasting economic growth that benefits a wide range of people in Slough, and this is embedded in the vision for the site.”

The redevelopment would also include new public spaces as the current shopping centre ‘acts as a block’ and creates an ‘unwelcoming experience for those passing through the town centre’.

Russell O’Hare, development director for the project said: “We are committed to working with everyone in Slough to ensure they have the opportunity to shape the future of the Queensmere Observatory site.

“While this is our first formal consultation event the community team have been working closely with groups across Slough to hear their ideas for Slough Central and offer support in their response to the Covid-19 outbreak.”

Developers hope to submit a planning application by the end of the year/early next year with a planning decision expected next autumn.

Visit www.sloughcentral.com to find out more about the plans. Email team@sloughcentral.com or phone 01753394141