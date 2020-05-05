Slough Borough Council pays tribute to workers with 'Thank You NHS' road markings

The council has paid tribute to key workers by painting permanent road markings around Slough.

The markings say 'Thank You NHS' with a rainbow heart and have been painted near Wexham Park, the Bath Road at J7 and J5 of the M4, Tuns lane opposite the fire station and Farnham Road outside St Anthony's.

Another is set to be painted in Uxbridge Road.

The council said the idea came about after residents were asked to share their rainbow pictures and received a good response.

It then approached its road marking contractor, Wilson and Scott, who offered to do the markings for free.

Slough Borough Council covered the traffic management and organisation.

A spokeswoman said: "In this way we are not only thanking everyone working at the hospital, but also all the NHS organisations which support our residents – the CCG, SCAS – and all our residents who work for the hospital and in all those organisations.

"We hope people enjoy seeing the markings – knowing we are representing their feelings – and that all the staff of the NHS know that our keyworker family stand with, supports and thanks their keyworker family."

Council leader James Swindlehurst tweeted: "A thank you from all @SloughCouncil to all in the NHS. We have never been more grateful for your hard work and dedication in looking after our most vulnerable,"

