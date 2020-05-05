Slough Borough Council pays tribute to workers with 'Thank You NHS' road markings

10:25AM, Tuesday 05 May 2020
The council has paid tribute to key workers by painting permanent road markings around Slough.
The markings say 'Thank You NHS' with a rainbow heart and have been painted near Wexham Park, the Bath Road at J7 and J5 of the M4, Tuns lane opposite the fire station and Farnham Road outside St Anthony's.
Another is set to be painted in Uxbridge Road.
The council said the idea came about after residents were asked to share their rainbow pictures and received a good response.
It then approached its road marking contractor, Wilson and Scott, who offered to do the markings for free.
Slough Borough Council covered the traffic management and organisation.
A spokeswoman said: "In this way we are not only thanking everyone working at the hospital, but also all the NHS organisations which support our residents – the CCG, SCAS – and all our residents who work for the hospital and in all those organisations.
"We hope people enjoy seeing the markings – knowing we are representing their feelings – and that all the staff of the NHS know that our keyworker family stand with, supports and thanks their keyworker family."
Council leader James Swindlehurst tweeted: "A thank you from all @SloughCouncil to all in the NHS. We have never been more grateful for your hard work and dedication in looking after our most vulnerable,"
Comments
Share your opinions on
comment
be_ transparent
14:31, 05 May 2020
if the council really wanted to show how grateful it is to the NHS it would work out how to make sure everyone in Slough eats a decent diet and exercised a reasonable amount, this alone would massively reduce the risk of anyone dying prematurely from COVID-19 or dying prematurely from anything else for that matter. Instead Slough is one of the worst places in the country for poor diet and lack of exercise, including childhood obesity. It is hypocritical for people to clap the NHS whilst doing nothing about their rubbish diet and lack of exercise - whats the point of the NHS saving them when they are slowly killing themselves anyway ? But don't worry - a token gesture of a few road markings for social media will do, eagerly lapped up by those that don't think too much about the real issues involved - is the NHS the National Illness Service or should it actually stop us getting ill in the first place ? Why are supermarkets allowed to fill their shelves with processed foods that kill you slowly over time ? When will the council realise the solutions are going to require much more fundamental change than building some underused exercise apparatus in a few parks and holding a few meetings to hear how Slough childhood obesity is getting ever worse ?
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Ten Articles
The council has paid tribute to ‘dedicated’ councillor Shabnum Sadiq after she died having tested positive for coronavirus.
Thames Valley Police has published a list of ‘reasonable excuses’ to go outside, based on Government guidance.