Selco's Slough store set to reopen following coronavirus closure

Selco's Slough branch will be reopening tomorrow (Wednesday) for click and collect services only.

The building merchants based on Slough Trading Estate has been closed since lockdown measures were imposed on Monday, March 23.

The store will be open to support the delivery of online orders through click and collect and click and deliver.

Customers will not be allowed to enter the store and social distancing measures will be in place for collections and deliveries.

Any collections will be made from the car park and customer numbers will be managed through collection time slots.

Chief executive Howard Luft said: “It’s been an incredibly difficult period for the whole country and it’s been no different for us at Selco.

“We have been monitoring events and government guidance extremely closely and now everything is in place to enable us to offer our customers a revised service, including opening our Slough branch to support the delivery of online orders, while closely following the social distancing guidelines.

“We are fully aware our customers offer a vital service to the communities in which they operate, providing essential maintenance and repairs to properties, and we are delighted we can once again begin to make at least part of our usual offering available to them.

“We would urge only people who have pre-ordered products and materials to visit the Slough branch – and then only at the time they have been allocated.

“The health and wellbeing of our customers and colleagues remains our No 1 priority.”

The store in Farnham Road will be open from 7am-5pm Monday to Friday and closed at weekends.

Selco plans to reopen 42 out of 68 branches.