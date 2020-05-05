Police release CCTV footage after cars damaged in Slough

Police have released CCTV footage of three men that officers would like to speak to following an incident of criminal damage outside a property in Bryant Avenue, Slough.

At 10.40pm on Tuesday, April 21, a car was damaged outside the property. Cars parked outside the property were also damaged on Sunday, April 12.

Investigating officer PC Neil Rutlidge, based at Slough police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who has any information that could help with my investigation to come forward. This has become a reoccurring issue for the victim and her family and is a frightening experience for all involved.

“If you saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the offence, or have any other information, please get in touch. You can contact us using our online reporting form, quoting reference number 43200119580. If you cannot report online, you can use the non-emergency number 101. However, please note that our waiting times may be longer than usual.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”