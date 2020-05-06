SITE INDEX

    • Fire crews attend car fire in Slough

    Fire fighters attend fire in Langley flat

    Slough fire services attended a car fire in Pemberton Road, Slough at 12:30am this morning (Wednesday).

    Fire crews remained at the scene for about an hour while they extinguished a blaze in a VW Golf which was parked at the side of the road.

    About 80 per cent of the vehicle was destroyed in the fire.

    No one was injured during the blaze.

