Fire crews attend car fire in Slough

09:21AM, Wednesday 06 May 2020
Slough fire services attended a car fire in Pemberton Road, Slough at 12:30am this morning (Wednesday).
Fire crews remained at the scene for about an hour while they extinguished a blaze in a VW Golf which was parked at the side of the road.
About 80 per cent of the vehicle was destroyed in the fire.
No one was injured during the blaze.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Ten Articles
The council has paid tribute to ‘dedicated’ councillor Shabnum Sadiq after she died having tested positive for coronavirus.
Thames Valley Police has published a list of ‘reasonable excuses’ to go outside, based on Government guidance.