CCTV appeal after pensioner robbed at cash point in Slough

A CCTV appeal has been launched after a pensioner was robbed by two men at a cash point in Slough.

The incident took place on Friday, March 6 but the CCTV footage has been released today by Thames Valley Police (Wednesday).

The robbery took place between 12-12.30pm at a cash point outside Nisa Local in Mirador Crescent.

The victim, an 81-year-old man was using the cash point when two men pinned him against the machine and stole his bank card.

The man was not injured in the incident.

Police would like to speak to the men pictured as they may information about the incident.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Wayne Plowright of Slough Local CID, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who has any information relating to this incident, in which an 81-year-old man was robbed.

“I would especially like to speak to the men in these images as I believe that they could have vital information about this offence.

“If you recognise them, or have any information which could help us identify them, please get in touch."

Make a report online or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.