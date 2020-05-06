Appeal launched after group 'intimidate' community officer in Slough

A witness appeal has been launched following an incident in Slough where a group of men broke lockdown rules and intimidated a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO).

At around 7.55pm on Monday, a PCSO responded to reports of a group of men playing cricket at Goldolphin playing fields.

The community officer approached the group to explain the importance of them adhering to the restrictions on public gatherings, put in place by the government to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The men, believed to have been aged between late teens and mid-twenties, proceeded to argue with the officer, using intimidating and threatening language, and then took the officer’s bike.

The officer called for backup which had been deployed, but the men made off from the scene leaving the PCSO’s bike behind.

Superintendent Gavin Wong, Local Policing Commander for Slough, said: “The behaviour displayed against my officer will not be tolerated by Thames Valley Police and we are investigating this incident fully.

“We are fully committed to supporting the fight against the coronavirus in order to save lives, and we need to remember that officers on the front line put themselves at risk in order to do that.

“I know the local community will be embarrassed by the actions of a small number of people because the vast majority of people understand what is required and have complied with the rules around coronavirus.

"I am grateful that the PCSO was not injured and he is being supported by the force. He showed professionalism and great constraint during the incident.

“We are asking anyone who might have further information in connection with this incident to please come forward or knows anyone who might be involved to please come forward.

“We are particularly wishing to trace a man who is Asian, with a thin beard and moustache, short dark cropped hair, wearing what appears to be a black traditional robe, and black sliders.

“We are also looking to trace a man who was involved in riding on the bike who is Asian, wearing a dark T-shirt and trousers. We are also looking to trace the other males who were present in the park and involved in the incident.

“Thames Valley Police and our officers are out in the community engaging and encouraging people to stay at home to protect the lives of everyone from the spread of coronavirus. The behaviour shown towards our PCSO is completely unacceptable. He is being supported by the force.

“Further to this, our officers returned to the playing fields yesterday (Tuesday) and found a group of men again playing cricket. They attempted to run off but they were detained and issued with fixed penalty notices”.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 43200131991 or go online.

To report anonymously phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.