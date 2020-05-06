National statistics show Slough has one of the highest COVID-19 related death rates outside London

Slough has one of the highest COVID-19 related death rates for a local authority outside of London, national statistics reveal.

The town has a death rate of 65 per 100k people according to the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

Figures include all COVID-19 related deaths recorded between March 1 and April 17 and an analysis of the data on the ONS website uses age-standardised mortality rates to take into account the population and age structure of each area.

The 11 local authorities in England and Wales with the highest rate were all London boroughs. The borough of Newham had the highest with a rate of 144.3 deaths per 100,000 population.

On the ONS website it states: “The highest rates of deaths involving COVID-19 were in London.

“Rates were also high in the major cities of Liverpool, Birmingham and Manchester.

“A few other local authorities including Hertsmere, Salford, Watford, Middlesbrough, Luton, Sandwell and Slough also had rates above 65 deaths per 100,000 people.”

Up until April 17 there has been 74 COVID-19 deaths in Slough, with 62 of these taking place in a hospital.

Seven of these were at home, three were in a care home, one at a hospice and one recorded as ‘elsewhere’ by the ONS.

In the Royal Borough the rate is 39 deaths per 100,000 people.

Figures reveal the Royal Borough has had 87 COVID-19 related deaths, with 51 of these in hospital.

Seven of these were at home, and 29 were in a care home.

Meanwhile NHS England has been recording COVID-19 deaths in hospital.

Up until May 5 the Frimley NHS Foundation Trust, which covers Wexham Park, Heatherwood Hospital and Frimley had recorded 295 deaths.

Slough also has a high number of COVID-19 cases compared with the Royal Borough.

According to Public Health England, Slough has 419 cases.

The Royal Borough has 264.