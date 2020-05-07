Chalvey Household Waste and Recycling Centre reopens

The Chalvey Household Waste and Recycling Centre in Slough has reopened.

The site will operate between 9am and 6pm every day in White Hart Road, Slough Borough Council has announced.

Social distancing measures will be in place and residents will be asked to provide proof of address. Only Slough residents will be able to visit the Chalvey centre.

The council has asked residents to prepare for queues and limits on the number of vehicles allowed in.

They have also asked people to only visit the sites if they cannot store their waste safely at home.