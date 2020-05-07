Image released after PCSO intimidated by group in Slough

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after a community officer was intimidated in Slough.

It follows an incident at about 7.55pm on Monday in Godolphin playing fields, in which a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) was intimidated by a group of males playing cricket.

Investigating officer, PC Chris Fry based at Slough police station, said: “We are releasing an image of a man who we believe may have vital information to assist us in our investigation.

“If anyone recognises this man, or if this is you, we would ask you to please to come forward and contact us.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 43200131991 or you can report online.

If you wish to report anonymously you can do so by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

One man has been charged in connection with this incident and will appear before Reading Magistrates’ Court on June 4.