Three Slough men 'on outing to the seaside' become stuck at bottom of Dorset cliffs

Multiple emergency crews were called to a Dorset coastline last night (Thursday) after a group of men from Slough became stuck.

Four Purbeck Police officers were among those to be called to Studland, near Swanage, at about 7.30pm. They were assisted by a police drone, two coastguard response teams, an inshore lifeboat, a PCSO, and the ambulance service.

Police said that 'around 20 emergency workers were put at risk as a result of a trip to the beach', adding all three men will 'receive a surprise through the post'.

In a Facebook post, Purbeck Police said: "The men had come from Slough for an outing to the seaside, had walked along the bottom of the cliffs, became cut off and had to climb up the cliff face to escape the rising tide. One managed to get to safety and help raise the alarm.

"Around 20 emergency workers were put at risk as a result of a trip to the beach. PLEASE think before you travel."