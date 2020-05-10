Man freed from car after two-vehicle collision on M4

Four fire crews were called to a two-car collision on the M4 early this morning (Sunday).

The incident happened at about 2am just before the M25 - at around junction 4b.

Firefighters removed the roof of one car involved to free a man who had been travelling with his wife and daughter. He suffered facial injuries.

In the other car, one man was checked over but was unhurt.

Two teams from Slough, and one each from Langley and Maidenhead attended, and were there for about 90 minutes. Ambulance and police crews were also on the scene.

It is not clear how the collision occurred, but it was believed to have taken place near the hard shoulder reservation.