Slough burglar jailed after breaking into business and house 

A Slough burglar has been jailed for breaking into a business and a home in February.

Mark Thompson, of Park Street, Slough was sentenced to two years and seven months' in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of burglary on Tuesday, April 28 at Reading Crown Court.

On 9 February 2020, at around 3pm the 55-year-old forced entry into a business in Banbury Avenue, Slough where he stole various items.

Then, on 12 February, he forced entry to a property in Elmshott Lane, Slough, and again stole various items from within the property.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Helena Moore, based at Slough police station said, “I am pleased that Thompson received a custodial sentence for his actions.

“Thames Valley Police does not tolerate this behaviour and works hard to bring offenders to justice.

“Burglary is an intrusive crime and victims should have the right to feel safe in their own property."