    • Electric shower catches fire in Slough

    Fire fighters attend fire in Langley flat

    An electric shower caught fire in Slough this afternoon (Monday), causing damage to the bathroom.

    Two fire crews from Slough and one from Langley were called to a semi-detached property in Ledgers Road at about 3pm.

    The blaze had spread to the bathroom and caused smoke damage to the ground floor. Firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus, a hose reel and a carbon dioxide extinguisher to deal with the fire.

    Crews were there for about an hour and fitted smoke alarms to the property.

    Nobody was injured.

