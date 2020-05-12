Ahmadiyya Muslim Community donate essential food to Wexham Park Hospital

More than 300 non-perishable food items were donated to NHS staff at Wexham Park Hospital yesterday (Monday) by members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.

The goods were delivered as part of the Slough Ahmadiyya Big Iftar Donation initiative which sees the group double its charitable efforts during the holy month of Ramadan

A total of 340 items were received by Nicola Monk - volunteer services deputy manager at Wexham Park.

Atiq Ahmad Bhatti, president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Slough said: “As Muslims, we are passing through the Islamic month of Ramadhan, and our faith teaches us to double and triple our charitable efforts for others as a means to serve humanity, and thus, our Big Iftar Initiative is our way of saying thank you to all the NHS Doctors, Nurses and Staff at Wexham Park Hospital who are on the front line of the local response to the coronavirus outbreak.

"As a Muslim Community, we are immensely grateful for all that they do for so many.

"They are working tirelessly day in, day out providing exemplary levels of care and support during these unprecedented times and we are truly humbled to be able to make this donation to them.

"This donation, which has been achieved through the incredible fund raising of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association Slough, an auxiliary of our Community, will be used to support the Staff at Wexham Park and even patients on COVID-19 wards.”