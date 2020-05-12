SITE INDEX

    • Skip fire extinguished in Slough

    Fire fighters attend fire in Langley flat

    Fire crews descended on Broadmark Road to extinguish a fire which had started in a skip.

    One crew from Langley were on the scene at about 3.45pm today (Tuesday) and spent 20 minutes putting the blaze out.

    Firefighters contained the fire to within the skip, preventing it from spreading to a nearby house. Nobody was injured.

    It was not clear how the fire had started.

