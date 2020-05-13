Langley Park and Black Park reopen to the public

Langley Park, Black Park, Denham Country Park and Thorney Park are reopening from today (Wednesday) following the Government’s easing restrictions on outdoor exercise and travel.

All toilets, cafes, playgrounds and play areas will remain closed alongside Go Ape at Black Park, Slough to adhere to social distancing laws.

Visitors have been asked to bring their own hand sanitiser or gel.

Temple Gardens in Langley Park and the visitor centres and main office will also remain closed.

Car parking charges remain in force and all tickets must be clearly displayed. People have also been asked to leave extra gaps when parking.

Clive Harriss, Buckinghamshire Council cabinet member for sports and leisure, said: "In addition to our municipal parks, footpaths and rights of way which have all remained open during the pandemic, I'm delighted that, as the government has now relaxed restrictions on exercise and travel, we can now reopen around 800 acres of beautiful county park land to the public.

"Of course, we do need visitors to play their part by maintaining a two metre gap from anyone not in their household, keeping dogs on leads at all times and taking all litter home. With the toilets not currently open, there are no hand washing facilities, so we'd also ask visitors to bring their own hand gel or sanitiser as they would do when out and about anyway. We are looking at how we can resolve this issue in the longer term.

"To help us and to maintain the safety of others, please ensure you read all the relevant signage in the parks and leave extra gaps between cars when parking in the car parks. Height barriers are also in place at the car park entrances so please check the height of your vehicle, particularly if you have a roof mounted bike rack and bike attached."

Visit www.buckinghamshire.gov.uk/coronavirus/ for more information.