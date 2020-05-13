Family wants to raise money for NHS after Slough grandfather dies from COVID-19

A fundraising page has been set up to raise money for NHS staff who cared for a Slough grandfather who ‘always had a smile on his face’.

Satnam Singh Dhesi, known as Sam, lost his battle with coronavirus on Friday, May 1 after spending 15 days at Wexham Park Hospital.

The taxi-driver, described as the ‘life and soul’ of the Dhesi family had lived in Slough for more than 50 years.

His niece, Pavindeep Dhillon, said the family wanted to set up the fundraising page to give something back to the staff who cared for him.

She said: “We can’t fault the staff there, for everything they did, from the nurses to the feedback team, the doctors in ICU, they’re just amazing.

“The compassion and understanding we received was more than what we could have hoped for during these difficult straining times.”

She said her uncle, who was due to turn 64 in July, was well known in the Sikh community and played five-a-side football well into his fifties.

He was described as the ‘five-a-side football King of Montem’ and played with his friends every Wednesday.

She added: “My uncle was a highly respectable man within not just our community but Slough also, everyone knew of him as Sam and was a popular person amongst his taxi co-workers.”

Slough MP Tan Dhesi also paid tribute to his uncle Sam and said he was a ‘fun loving guy’.

The family originally set a target of £1,500 but reached that in the first couple of hours. Now they’ve raised almost £5,000.

On the page it reads: “Sam as he's known to many fought for his life for over two weeks to try and win his battle against this awful virus and in the end he had no more fight to give.

“He always had a big smile on his face and lived a carefree life. In his own words as we remember it would always be ‘don’t worry, be happy’.”

