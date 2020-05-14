Fire crew called to put out van fire near Slough High Street

08:32AM, Thursday 14 May 2020
Firefighters were called to tackle a van fire off Slough High Street last night.
One fire crew from Slough was called out at about midnight to reports of a small van on fire in an alleyway behind the shops.
The van suffered 100 per cent damage and the fire caused some damage to some other cars which were parked nearby.
The crew spent about an hour extinguishing the flames.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
