Burglar jailed for targeting Slough and Maidenhead homes

A burglar who stole electrical equipment from a house in Slough and was caught attempting to burgle a property in Maidenhead has been jailed.

Dean Wharam, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary at Reading Crown court on Tuesday, May 5.

He was sentenced to three-years imprisonment.

In January the 34-year-old entered the back garden of a property in Sheephouse Road, Maidenhead.

The owner arrived home to see the side gate of her property open. Wharam claimed he was checking people's driveways before leaving the garden and driving away. The victim then found that her rear patio door had been smashed.

In March, Wharam burgled a property in Elmshott Lane, Slough.

The victim received an alert on his mobile phone from his home security system app and was able to see his home being entered by Wharam after his patio door had been smashed.

He stole electrical equipment and other items.

On March 16 he burgled another property in Slough.

A victim returned to his property in Northborough Road and found it had been broken into and items stolen.

Wharam was charged with the offences in April.

Designated investigator Pippa Rouse, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “Wharam has carried out two burglaries and one attempted burglary, all of which were distressing for the victims.

“Thames Valley Police will not tolerate burglaries and will look to bring to justice those who carry them out, as this conviction shows.

“Wharam will now be serving a custodial sentence and I hope he takes the opportunity to reflect on his actions.”