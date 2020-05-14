Tan Dhesi urges Government to launch public inquiry into BAME death risk

Slough MP Tan Dhesi has also urged the Government to undertake a full independent public inquiry into deaths from COVID-19 among people from ethic minority backgrounds.

Last week the Express reported that according to national statistics the town had one of the highest COVID-19 related death rates for a local authority outside of London.

An analysis by the Office for National Statistics found that ethnic minority groups were particularly vulnerable, including when socio-demographic, age and health factors are taken into account.

When considering just age, black men and women were four times more likely to die than their white counterparts and people from Indian, Bangladeshi and Pakistani communities had a significantly higher risk of dying. According to the 2011 national Census, the majority of the all-age population living in Slough is Asian or Asian British.

When asked about protect-ing people from BAME (Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic) communities, Mr Dhesi said: “There are so many different factors over why the death level is a lot higher

“The strength of feeling is that many who have passed away have been key workers but there are also underlying health condition factors.

“I’ve also been one to back the need for an inquiry and I’m pleased to hear the Labour Party has ordered its own inquiry.”

A spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “This virus sadly appears to be having a disproportionate effect on certain groups of people such as men, obese people, and also those from BAME backgrounds.

“It is critical we find out why. We have commissioned a Public Health England review to understand the different factors that may influence the effects of the virus.”