Tan Dhesi speaks out over Slough rule-breakers during lockdown

The MP for Slough has urged people to follow Government guidelines and stay safe during lockdown after Slough hit the national headlines last week when residents were caught flouting the rules.

Last week a group of men were caught ‘intimidating’ a PCSO officer in Godolphin playing fields after they were seen playing cricket.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, May 7, more than 20 emergency workers were involved in a rescue when three men from Slough ran into difficulties at cliffs while visiting Dorset – more than 100 miles from the town.

Tan Dhesi said the negative headlines were ‘incredibly disappointing’ for himself and the ‘good-minded’ people of Slough who are following the guidance and said he felt ‘compelled’ to film a video on Friday urging his constituents to stay at home.

Speaking to the Express on Tuesday before new guidelines came into effect, the Labour MP said: “We would like our town to be hitting national headlines in a positive way, like being voted the best place to work in the country, or being the most productive town or city per capita – those headlines are superb for the town but those couple of incidents put us in a negative light and that’s why I felt compelled to make the video.

“I think the message is we need to not just be worried about our lives but those within our family.

“What they didn’t quite grasp was that while it is estimated by scientific experts that those younger may not have as a severe reaction and may not suffer as someone who is older or who has an underlying health condition, it is what happens when they go back home to their parents or grandparents

“That message is important, I’ve had my grandmother pass away, my uncle – a taxi driver – and I couldn’t even attend my grandmother’s funeral and carry her coffin.

“Those individuals need to be hearing this isn’t some mythical virus.”

Last week the Express reported that according to national statistics the town had one of the highest COVID-19 related death rates for a local authority outside of London.

He added: “The town has been a major hotspot. At one point it was in the top five in terms of the number of deaths in the entire country and it’s very tragic to hear.

“Staff at Wexham have done their best but we are where we are.”

Mr Dhesi praised those in the community who have been working hard throughout the crisis to protect vulnerable people.

“The NHS staff, volunteers of charitable organisations, they have really outdone themselves and made the town proud, we’ve had community organisations, faith groups all come together to provide meals.

“Whether it be churches, the Gudwaras, the mosques, Hindu temples, and non-faithful organisations, they’ve all come together.

“They are the positive headlines,” he added.