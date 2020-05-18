Coronavirus pandemic could cost Slough Borough Council £15m

The coronavirus pandemic could cost Slough Borough Council more than £15million.

A report set to be discussed virtually by cabinet tonight (Monday) states the Government grant to cover COVID-19 costs is ‘insufficient’ and will cover less than half of the estimated costs.

It states the grant amounts to £7.6million which will leave a funding gap of £7.7million.

However the council has identified £4.8million of expenditure reductions which could offset this.

It reads: “The financial situation needs to be monitored very closely, acknowledging that current estimates remain provisional because the full impacts of the virus are still emerging.”

Councillors will also be given an update in how the council has responded to the crisis and supported residents during the outbreak.

The meeting takes place at 6.30pm.

On Thursday full council will meet for the first time since lockdown began to elect the next mayor of Slough. See www.slough.gov.uk for details.