Man charged in connection with Slough burglary

A Slough man has been charged with burglary following an investigation by Thames Valley Police.

Arfan Bashir, 37, of Fairburn Avenue, has been charged with one count of burglary other than in a dwelling, in connection with an incident that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

During the incident, a Sainsbury's supermarket in Farnham road was broken into.

Bashir was due to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court yesterday (Wednesday).

A 46-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman, all from Slough, were arrested in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation.