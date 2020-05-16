Acid attacker who left victim with life-changing injuries is jailed

An attacker from Slough who threw sulphuric acid at two people and left one of his victims with life-changing injuries has been jailed for eight years and four months.

Ibrahim Khan, of Hatton Avenue, pleaded guilty to one count of Section 18 GBH with intent and one count of Section 20 GBH without intent in a hearing at Reading Crown Court yesterday (Friday).

At just after 7.50pm on Sunday, January 26, the 22-year-old went to an address in Granville Avenue and threw sulphuric acid towards two people when the door of the house was opened.

The two victims suffered injuries as a result of the attack.

The first victim, a 27-year-old man, received life-changing injuries to the right side of his face, including surface burns to his eye.

The second victim received burn injuries to his arms and back of the neck.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Abdi Awil of Force CID, based at Slough police station, said: “Ibrahim Khan committed an appalling act of violence in an unprovoked attack on the evening of 26 January when he threw sulphuric acid which injured two men in Granville Avenue.

“The investigation team have worked tirelessly to bring Khan to justice. What Khan did was a truly terrible act for anyone to commit.

“Thames Valley Police will never tolerate people committing such violent acts, and the sentence imposed on Khan today reflects this.”