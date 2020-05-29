SITE INDEX

    • A355 Tuns Lane closed in both directions

    Police appeal for witnesses following robbery

    Police are on the scene of a collision on the Copthorne roundabout in Slough.

    The A355 Tuns Lane is closed in both directions and is expected to be closed for 'several hours'.

    Drivers have been urged to avoid the area.

    TVP Slough wrote on its Facebook page: "We are at the scene of a collision on the Copthorne Roundabout, A355 Tuns Lane, Slough

    "The road is closed in both directions as well as other closures around the area of the roundabout. Closures are expected to remain for several hours.

    "Drivers are advised to avoid the area. We'll update further when we are able to do so."

    Updates to follow 

