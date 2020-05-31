MAPPED: Closer look at where and when regeneration of Slough is taking place

Horlicks Factory, Stoke Poges Lane

The company behind the Horlicks Factory redevelopment said the time had come for the site to embark on its ‘next chapter’ when planning permission was granted in November.

Part of the historic red-brick factory will make way for up to 1300 homes although the striking chimney and clock tower will be retained.

Berkeley Homes plan to build 325 properties classed as ‘affordable housing’ with a café, nursery and 441 car parking spaces earmarked for the site.

The housebuilder has agreed to spend £5.25million on infrastructure including sustainable transport improvements.

Enabling works have been taking place on the site with the first batch of homes due to go on sale in the autumn.

Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre, Slough High Street

The long-awaited redevelopment of the Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre took a small step forward in May following the launch of a public consultation for the plans.

The centre is being targeted for 1,100 homes, between 170,000 to 210,000 sqm of office space and 25,000 to 31,000 sqm of retail, food, beverage, culture and leisure space.

The scheme, named Slough Central, is being delivered by British Land on behalf of site owners, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

A spokesman for British Land said the development aims to help create ‘long-lasting economic prosperity’ in Slough.

The company said it had been working to ensure the impact of COVID-19 on the project’s timeline would be ‘minimal’ with a planning application expected to be submitted by early 2021.

Former Octagon site, Brunel Way

The site next to Slough Bus Station looks set to become the latest office block in the town centre after councillors gave developers the green light.

Aberdeen Investments and Exton Estates secured approval on May 27 for a seven-storey building which will include almost 20,000 sq ft of office space, 118 car parking spaces and 140 bicycle spaces.

The land, currently being used as a temporary car park, has been the subject of numerous regeneration schemes in recent years including a proposed hotel and residential scheme in 2017.

Council planning officers said the site had been underused for many years and said the office block scheme would help ‘present a positive image for the town’.

Old Library site, 85 High Street

A development featuring two Marriott brand hotels, 64 residential apartments and 4,100 sq ft of restaurant and retail space remains on course to be completed early next year.

Council leader James Swindlehurst told cabinet members on May 18 the project, between the A4, William Street and the High Street, had been 9 to 12 weeks ahead of schedule before the emergence of the public health crisis.

The impact of COVID-19 has delayed construction by about three weeks.

Upon completion, the 152-bed Moxy hotel and 92-suite Residence Inn will be operated by Cycas Hospitality with the council using the residential apartments for its own housing need.

The development is a Slough Urban Renewal project, a joint venture between the council and Morgan Sindall Investments Ltd.

North West Quadrant, former Thames Valley University site, Wellington Street

A joint venture between Slough Urban Renewal (SUR) and urban regeneration specialists Muse Developments.

Plans for the council-owned site include building 1400 homes, 250,000 sq ft of commercial space, 45,000 sq ft of leisure and retail and 150,000 sq ft of cultural facilities.

The council said the development will be worth about £650million.

Public consultations are due to take place later this year with council leader James Swindlehurst confirming at a cabinet meeting on May 18 a planning application could be submitted by the end of 2020.

Former AkzoNobel site, Wexham Road

The former paintworks site, off Wexham Road, is being targeted for a redevelopment which could see up to 600 jobs created in the town.

Panattoni, an international real estate company specialising in the development of industrial sites, bought the former AzkoNobel site for an undisclosed sum in June last year.

In September it unveiled its plans to the public which include building new commercial units and up to 1000 homes, ranging from one-bed to four-bed properties.

An application for outline planning permission was submitted to the council in December but it is yet to be brought before the planning committee.

The former AkzoNobel site off Wexham Road

Former BHS store, Slough High Street

Councillors gave the go-ahead to convert the empty department store into a complex including 78 homes back in October.

The scheme will include one-bed and two-bed properties with ground level retail space and office space or a gym.

The development, led by WMC Slough Ltd, will provide 12 per cent affordable housing which falls below the council’s target of 30 to 40 percent for any scheme of more than 15 homes.

The applicant said the development represented an opportunity to ‘kickstart investment’ within Slough High Street.

The former BHS store before work got underway.

Stoke Wharf, Slough Canal Basin

The Stoke Wharf project has faced ‘frustrating’ delays in its potential delivery.

The scheme around the Slough Canal Basin is a joint-venture between Slough Urban Renewal and Waterside Places, a partnership between Muse Developments and the Canal & River Trust.

A total of 312 homes are now planned for the site but a planning application is yet to be submitted due to the joint venture agreement being signed six months later than planned and the scheme providing ‘challenges’ over its viability.

Nearby residents have also raised concerns over the potential loss of part of Bowyer Recreation Ground if the development gets the go ahead.

Council leader James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) told a cabinet meeting on May 18 that his fellow councillors were ‘frustrated’ by the delays.

An aerial view of the proposed Stoke Wharf site

Former Alpha Street North Car Park

The former Alpha Street North Car Park is set to be turned into a development of 14 social housing apartments for residents on the council’s housing waiting list.

The one and two bedroom apartments will be delivered by Slough Urban Renewal with a target completion date set for the end of this year.

High Wycombe-based firm Life Build is overseeing the project.

A CGI image of the planned social housing.

Montem Lane

Demolition of the former Montem Leisure Centre began in June last year.

The council set itself the aim of submitting a planning application for about 130 homes on the site by November but that date has been missed with a target now set for June.

The project will be led by Slough Urban Renewal.

426-430 Bath Road

Outline planning permission has been granted for a six-storey residential block to be built at 426-430 Bath Road, subject to the council planning manager’s approval.

The scheme could see up to 75 flats built but only seven will be classed as affordable housing with the applicant citing ‘high development costs’ as a barrier to creating more.

The site, near Burnham Railway Station, will be able to provide up to 60 car parking spaces.