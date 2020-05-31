Police appeal for witnesses to crash at Copthorne roundabout

A motorcyclist is in a ‘serious but stable’ condition in hospital following a crash at the Copthorne roundabout on Friday.

The collision between a silver Ford Fusion car and a white Yamaha motorcycle took place on the A355 Tuns Lane, at the junction with Church Street, at about 4.05pm.

The teenage motorcyclist was taken to Oxford’s John Radcliffe Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The driver of the car, also in his late teens, was taken to Wexham Park Hospital but was discharged later the same day.

No arrests have been made but police are appealing for witnesses.

Investigating officer, PC Paul Stott of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Taplow, said: “We are appealing for witnesses following this road traffic collision whilst we carry out our investigation.

“We are asking anyone who may have witnessed this collision to please come forward. Additionally we are asking any motorists who were driving on the Copthorne Hotel Roundabout at around 4.05pm on Friday (May29) and who have a dash-cam to please check their footage and get in touch if it captures this incident.”

Anyone with information should report online or call 101 quoting reference 43200159284.