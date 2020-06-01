More outside play and no soft toys - how Slough's children's centres will reopen

Eight of the Slough's children's centres will re-open tomorrow (Tuesday) for three and four-year-olds, following government guidance.

All centres apart from Penn Road, which has provided childcare for key workers, have been shut for 10 weeks due to the coronavirus lockdown.

All eligible families have been contacted and the centres will operate in 'bubbles' which are small groups of children with the same key staff to minimise cross-infection.

There will also be a one way in, one way out system, staggered drop off and collection times, hand sanitising on entry, more outside play and no soft toys.

Slough Borough Council said there is a 'rigorous cleaning regime in place and the centres have prepared 'over and above' the government guidelines.

Staff are having detailed training today.

Michael Jarrett, service lead, early years and prevention, said: “The early years teams have worked incredibly hard to change the way the centres operate to be able to open safely.

"Whilst we are only opening to three and four-year-olds at the moment we will be watching national guidance to see when we can take in other children. Thank you to everyone who has worked so hard to reopen these centres.”

Chalvey Grove and Wexham children's centres will remain closed and provision has been made for these children to attend other centres.