CCTV appeal following attempted burglary in Slough

Police have released CCTV images of four men they would like to speak to following an attempted burglary in Slough.

The offenders attempted to force entry into a property on Essex Avenue on Saturday, May 2 at about 11.20pm.

The owner of the property noticed and challenged the men at the front door, one of which swiped the victim with a screwdriver, causing a cut to the forearm.

The offenders then left the property and drove off in an Audi vehicle.

The victim did not require hospital treatment.

Detective Constable, Conor Campbell, based at Slough police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who has information that could assist with this investigation to get in touch.

“I believe the men in this CCTV may have vital information that could help with this investigation.

“If you recognise these men or believe it could be you, please come forward.

“Furthermore, if you have dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area which could help with our enquiries, please get in touch.

“Please contact us by using our online form quoting the reference 43200152873.

“Please only call 101 if you do not have access to our online systems.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain 100% anonymous you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”