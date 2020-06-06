Owners of stolen jewellery asked to come forward

Thames Valley Police has recovered several watches, items of jewellery and commemorative coins from a thief in Slough.

Officers recovered the items following the arrest of the man on Thursday, May 7. The force is now appealing for the owners of stolen items to come forward.

Investigating officer, PC Jack Hanley, based at Slough police station, said:

“Our intelligence suggests that this jewellery could have been taken during a burglary, theft or theft from motor vehicle.

“If you think this jewellery is yours, we ask you to contact Thames Valley Police on 101, as you might have vital information that could assist us in our investigation.”

“Anyone with information should quote the reference 43200134481.”

To see all the pictures of recovered property, visit TVP news website.