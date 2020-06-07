Fire crew called to road collision in Slough

11:18AM, Sunday 07 June 2020
Firefighters were called out to a traffic collision yesterday evening in Slough.
At 8.20pm, two cars collided near to Enterprise car hire on the Uxbridge road, Slough.
Two fire trucks from Langley Fire Station were first on the scene.
The crew attended to injuries of the drivers, before the ambulance arrived and took two people away for further medical assistance.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Slough has one of the highest COVID-19 related death rates for a local authority outside of London, national statistics reveal.