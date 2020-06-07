SITE INDEX

    • Fire crew called to road collision in Slough

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    Firefighters were called out to a traffic collision yesterday evening in Slough.

    At 8.20pm, two cars collided near to Enterprise car hire on the Uxbridge road, Slough.

    Two fire trucks from Langley Fire Station were first on the scene.

    The crew attended to injuries of the drivers, before the ambulance arrived and took two people away for further medical assistance.

