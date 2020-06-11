Queensmere shopping centre sets out 'robust' plans to reopen

The town’s shopping centre has revealed ‘robust’ measures to reopen non-essential shops safely on Monday.

Queensmere Observatory, which has remained open during the COVID-19 crisis for essential retailers, has implemented a heightened cleaning regime, free hand sanitiser and social distancing procedures across the complex.

Signage, barriers, and directional floor markings helping visitors maintain a two-metre distance have also been added.

Queensmere has warned visitors that shops will be limiting the number of customers allowed at one time and that family groups should be kept to a minimum.

No gatherings should be taking place in the mall, it added.

Colleagues will be given PPE and regular tannoy announcements will be made to remind customers of the importance of hygeine measures.

Chris Shaw, centre manager, said: “Our centre teams have been working extremely hard under huge pressure, and we are immensely grateful to them, but we know we cannot do this alone and everyone who visits our centre will play a part.

“We look forward to welcoming our visitors and non-essential retailers back as they gradually reopen to serve the community.”