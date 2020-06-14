Slough council to spend Government funding on new cycle lane for A4

A new bus and cycle lane on the A4 and free cycle hire are some of the measures Slough Borough Council are set to introduce to make it easier for people to travel during the pandemic.

Slough council and the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead are both set to receive funding from the Government’s emergency active travel fund.

The £225m will be allocated to local authorities in two phases and was announced by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps last month.

Slough is set to receive about £180,000 in phase one for temporary projects for the COVID-19 pandemic, although this figure is yet to be finalised.

A council spokeswoman said the main measure proposed is to create a bus and cycle lane the length of the A4 Bath Road from the Huntercombe Spur interchange to Uxbridge Road.

She said: “This will give pedestrians more space on the pavement and give cyclists more space.

“There will also be social distancing arrangements outside schools, free cycle hire for a month to register-ed users, training sessions for cyclists, hand sanitisers at bus stops and at Slough Bus Station, as well as general signage and street markings to remind pedestrians, cyclists and other road users about their responsibilities to maintain social distancing to control the virus.”

Meanwhile, the Royal Borough is set to be allocated £140,000 in the first phase of funding.

Schemes that may be carried out include introducing 20mph zones in Maidenhead and Windsor town centres, widening footpaths in some town centres and introducing cycle parking across the borough.