A new drive-in cinema is coming to Slough next month.

Classics such as Independence Day, The Greatest Showman and Dirty Dancing will all be screened at Stoke Place hotel.

Three initial dates have been set so people can enjoy cinema in a safe way during the coronavirus crisis.

Independence Day will be shown on Saturday, July 4, The Greatest Showman will screen on Friday, July 10 and Dirty Dancing will follow on Saturday, July 11. All the films will begin at 9.30pm with arrival from 8.30pm.

Terry McEvoy, Stoke Place’s general manager, said: “Our beautiful grounds are the perfect backdrop for a drive-in cinema under the stars.

"We’ve hugely missed hosting guests over the last few months and can’t wait to welcome people back to Stoke Place to enjoy these popular films.

"Every detail has been carefully considered to ensure social distancing at all times and make it a great experience for attendees.”

The hotel said this is the first in a series of outdoor events it has planned throughout the summer.

Visitors will be able to pick up American snacks and sweet treats to pre-order including Monterey Jack Cheeseburgers, hotdogs and skinny fries.

Tickets are priced at £40 per car and must be booked in advance. To make a booking email enquiries@stokeplace.co.uk or call the hotel on 01753 534 790.