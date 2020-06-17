Father and son bring Wimpy back to Slough for home delivery only

A father and son team have brought Wimpy back to Slough for home delivery only.

Herjit and Del Ghosal have always had a passion for the burger chain and set up a 'dark kitchen' which only provides meals via home delivery.

The pair have set up their Wimpy franchise in Farnham Road and currently employ a team of five to help meet delivery orders within a two-mile radius.

Del, who started working at Wimpy when he was 16, said: “We have had a fantastic response, we couldn’t be happier.

“We have always had a passion for the Wimpy brand and being able to bring Wimpy back to Slough via home delivery is brilliant – favourites such as our Original Quarterpounder Cheese and our Bender in a Bun with Cheese are just flying out of the window.”

His dad Herjit has also run several Wimpy restaurants in the past 30 years.

Chris Woolfenden, general manager of Wimpy UK said: “This is very much a test phase for us and I’m pleased to say the initial feedback has been very good. It has given us the opportunity to bring the much-loved Wimpy brand back to Slough, but very much on home delivery terms only.

“We shall continue to review progress and undoubtedly, if it continues to be successful, we may look at other locations in the future.”

Previously there were three Wimpy outlets in Slough, with the last one closing its doors in 2004.

Meals are available to order on Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo.