CCTV appeal following Slough burglary

A CCTV appeal has been launched following a burglary in Slough.

At around 4am on Wednesday, June 3, an offender forced entry into a property on London Road. They took the victims’ car keys, but the vehicle was not taken.

The victims realised they had been burgled only after viewing their CCTV.

Thames Valley Police have released images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the burglary.

Designated investigator, Surinder Marway, based at Slough police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who has information that could assist with this investigation to get in touch.

“I believe the man in this CCTV image may have vital information that could help with this investigation.

“If you recognise this man or believe it could be you, please come forward.

“Furthermore, if you have dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area which could help with our enquiries, please get in touch.

“Please contact us by using our online form quoting the reference 43200164162.

“Please only call 101 if you do not have access to our online systems.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain 100% anonymous you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”