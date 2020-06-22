Shoppers return to Slough High Street

Shoppers flocked to Slough High Street this week as non-essential shops were allowed to reopen for the first time in months.

Queensmere Observatory said it was ‘extremely busy’ when doors reopened with barriers put up by shops and pavements widened in the High Street to assist in social distancing.

The council is urging people to shop local and support small businesses and retailers.

Josie Wragg, chief executive of Slough Borough Council, said: “Tracker analysis for Centre of Cities has found Slough is in the top 10 in Britain for people returning back to the high street.

“Slough’s success is due to local people using our High Street, both residents and workers.”

She said there was still ‘a long way to go’ and shoppers would be ‘instrumental in the success of rebooting the economy’.

She added: “There have been some measures, like signage, in place in the High Street for businesses which have remained open during the lockdown, but with more shops now allowed to be open there will be more to advise people how to move around.”

The council said businesses have responsibilities to make sure there are not too many people in the premises at any one time so social distancing can be maintained between customers and also staff.

A spokesman from Queensmere Observatory said: “It was fantastic to re-open non-essential stores and welcome customers back into the centre yesterday (Monday). Although it was extremely busy, shoppers were respectful of guidelines and observed social distancing.”