Christmas day attacker jailed for manslaughter

A Slough man who killed a ‘well thought’ member of the community has been jailed for six years.

Dawid Debski, 25, of Faraday Close, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Reading Crown Court following the incident, which took place at 1am on Christmas Day, 2019.

During the incident, Debski was walking along High Street when, unprovoked, he attacked 36-year-old Phillip Deans.

The attacker kicked his victim in the back, then punched him towards the head, causing Phillip to fall to the ground. Debski then walked away.

A member of the public found Philip unresponsive a few hours later. He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries on Boxing Day.

Debski was arrested on December 28 and charged the following day.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Sally Spencer, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “This was a tragic incident in which the actions of Debski sadly led to the death of Phillip Deans.

“Debski acted recklessly without thinking about the impact of his actions. He was callous enough to return, with another person, to Phillip knowing what he had done and move him to one side of the pavement rather than call an ambulance to help.

“Phillip was clearly a well thought of member of the community and will be greatly missed by family and friends.

“I would like to commend his family and friends for the dignity and support that have shown throughout this investigation, through what must have been a very difficult time for them, particularly given the time of year.”