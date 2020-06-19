Trio jailed for 'violent and appalling attack' in Slough

Three men have been jailed for a combined 37 years for a 'violent and appalling' attack that took place in a Slough KFC car park.

Yasir Mohammed, 23, formerly of Monksfield Way, Haidar Anwar, 22, and Rehman Anwar, 27, both of Crayle Street, were sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Thursday.

Mohammed and Haidar Anwar were jailed for 13 years each, while Rehman Anwar was sentenced to 11 years.

The three men were found guilty of grievous bodily harm after assaulting a 22-year-old man in the Farnham Road fast-food chain’s car park on May 14, 2019 at at about 2.45am.

The victim was punched, kicked, stamped on the head and hit with a piece of metal, leaving him unconscious. He was left with life-threatening injuries but was discharged from hospital after receiving treatment.

Mohammed was convicted on Friday, November 22 2019, while Haidar and Rehman Anwar were found guilty on Monday, March 23 this year.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Will Crowther, of Slough police station, said: “I am pleased with the sentences handed out, following this violent and appalling attack on the victim in a public area.

“The sentences reflect the seriousness with which the courts will deal with offenders who commit such violent crimes, and Thames Valley Police will actively pursue offenders who commit such offences.

“The investigation team worked tirelessly to bring all three men to court and to face justice. They are dangerous and violent offenders. I hope that they will now reflect upon their actions as they serve their sentences.

“I am pleased that they will not be able to bring further violence and harm to the community.”