Slough Borough Council reinstates parking enforcement

Parking enforcement will be reinstated from today after it was relaxed due to the coronavirus crisis.

From today (Monday, June 22) motorists parked illegally will be issued with a warning. From next Monday (June 29) full penalty notices will be issued.

The enforcement will resume for motorists parked in residents' bays, loading bays, on double yellow lines, in pay and display without a valid ticket, and in disabled bays without a blue badge.

However there will be no warning period for vehicles parked in bus stops and on school keep markings. They will be issued with a penalty charge notice.

Bus lane enforcement will also begin from today with no warning notices.

All council car parks are also open with standard fees and payment machines being cleaned multiple times a day.

Cllr Rob Anderson, lead member for sustainable transport and environmental services, said: “The relaxation of parking enforcement was implemented in March to make it easier for residents who were furloughed or working from home.

“However, enforcement action needs to return to make our roads safer and for those who need parking like disabled bays to be able to come back to the High Street to shop.”