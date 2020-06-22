Slough council ends 2019/2020 revenue budget with small underspend

Slough Borough’s 2019/2020 revenue budget ended with an underspend of £50,000, the council’s cabinet heard on Monday, June 16.

The virtual meeting included an update from the council’s service lead for finance, Barry Stratfull, who had warned earlier this year the council was facing an overspend of £2.3 million.

Most services had managed to improve their overall position against the budget of £108m, and the council has reserves of about £16.3 million, he said.

Leader of the council Cllr James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cipppenham Green) said: “This puts us in a much better position than our neighbours.

“They ended their year overspent and struggled with the pressures we are now facing.

“We are lucky in that we have much larger portion of reserves and have ended our year comfortably within budget.

“Therefore the problems of COVID are entirely in-year problems for us to manage away against the latter part of this year.”

Cllr Sabia Akram (Lab, Elliman), deputy leader of the council, added a word of caution.

She said: “We are going through the year with mounting pressures due to costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s vital the Government ensures our costs are 100 per cent covered as they promised to do so at the start of this awful pandemic.”