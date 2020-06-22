Slough figures pay tribute to victims of Reading terror attack

Slough figures have paid tribute to the victims of the attack in a Reading Park that took place over the weekend.

On Saturday, at about 7pm, three people were stabbed to death in Forbury Gardens and another three sustained serious injuries.

A 25-year-old man from Reading was arrested on suspicion of murder, and Counter Terrorism Police declared it a terrorist incident.

So far, two of the three deceased have been named as James Furlong, a 36-year-old teacher who worked at a school in Wokingham, and Joe Ritchie-Bennett, an American citizen.

In a joint statement both Slough Borough Council leader James Swindehurst and chief executive Josie Wragg condemned the attack.

It read: “We, along with our residents, stand with the country today in condemning the horrendous attack in Reading.

“Reading is our neighbour, our friend and we have reached out to our colleagues there and offered to help in any way we can as they lead their communities – so reflective of all Slough’s communities – through this tragedy.

“Our thoughts remain with the victims, their friends and families and all those affected by the traumatic scenes of last night. We hope the wishes of people from across the country and the world help everyone in Reading and beyond who have been rocked by this attack.

“The stories of heroic actions by police and those who gave first aid to victims on the scene without thought to their own safety show us the inherent good of people and we urge Slough’s communities to stand together, united against those who try to divide us, celebrating our diversity and tolerance, rejecting extremism and hate.”

MP Tan Dhesi paid tribute to the victims and said his prayers are with the victims' families.