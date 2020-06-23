Walk-in and drive-in COVID-19 testing centre comes to Slough

The country's first hybrid walk-in and drive-in COVID-19 testing centre is coming to Slough.

The centre will be based at Montem Car Park in Montem lane and will be open from tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon.

People with symptoms and without, but are concerned they may be infected, will be able to visit the centre by foot or in a car.

It will be open for those who wish to make an appointment and for those who just want to drop in - though drop-ins may have a slightly longer wait.

Up to four people can arrive together in the same vehicle and all ages can attend. Tests will be administered by visitors under the guidance of trained testing staff on site. There is no geographical limit on where people can visit from.

If walking all attendees over the age of three are required to wear face coverings and there is special area for testing for those who do not wish to remove face coverings in public. Parents are welcome to bring children.

Josie Wragg, chief executive, said: “We are proud to be facilitating, not only a site with huge capacity for testing but also one which is the first hybrid site in the country – where people can drive and walk in with no appointment.

“We have been reassured there will be plenty of assistance on site and we would encourage anyone with symptoms or who is concerned they may have covid symptoms, not just now but in the coming weeks to pop along and get a test.

“In an area like Slough, which has seen relatively high levels of infection and has a large black and ethnic minority population which is more at risk of both catching the virus and getting more severe complications from it, having such a site in our borough is excellent and improves testing accessibility for both our residents and those in surrounding areas.”

Other access to the Montem Car Park is now restricted and residents are requested not to attempt to park on the site and use other cut throughs between Chalvey and the A4.

The site is being provided by the Department for Health and Social Care and is expected to be in the town for the foreseeable future.