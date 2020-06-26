£10,000 grant given to Slough charities

Voluntary groups in Slough have been gifted a share of a £10,000 grant to support the organisations during the pandemic.

Slough CVS, which secured the funding from the Berkshire Community Foundation Vital for Berkshire – Coronavirus Appeal, will donate the money to the St Kitts and Nevis Association Slough (SANAS), Sewa Day, Mustaqbill (Future) Foundation and Slough West Indian People’s Enterprise (SWIPE).

“As the pandemic continues, there is a greater need in the community,” said Ramesh Kukar, CEO at Slough CVS.

He added: “It will enable us to ensure that the whole community, regardless of age, gender and ethnicity is provided for.

“Some of the groups were set up as part of the Slough COVID-19 response and therefore do not receive mainstream funding.

“We need to ensure that they continue to provide the support and we are grateful to Berkshire Community Foundation for this funding.”

Throughout the pandemic SANAS, which supports the Afro-Caribbean community identified to be at a much higher risk from COIVD-19, are delivering food parcels to 50 people once a week and has so far given out 485 packages.

Sewa Day works with One Slough Community Response to deliver food parcels to the elderly and provide hot meals to Slough Outreach which is then given to the homeless.

Mustaqbill (Future) Foundation has been working with offenders and the homeless from the Pakistani Community and is supporting more than 60 people through its food and telephone befriending service.

It is also vital that key workers have access to PPE and SWIPE has been working with One Slough Community Response by delivering PPE to Slough Foodbank, volunteers, carers and care homes.