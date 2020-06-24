SITE INDEX

    • Hybrid car fire put out by Slough firefighters

    George Roberts

    Firefighters spend three hours putting out fire at Slough Upton Park

    A hybrid car caught fire in Slough this morning (Wednesday).

    Firefighters from Slough Fire Station were called to Pickfords Gardens at about 4am and where they found a Toyota Prius on fire.

    It is not clear exactly how the fire was started, but firefighters suspect arson due to the pattern the flames left on the car.

    No one was harmed in the incident.

    Slough

