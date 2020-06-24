Hybrid car fire put out by Slough firefighters

09:53AM, Wednesday 24 June 2020
A hybrid car caught fire in Slough this morning (Wednesday).
Firefighters from Slough Fire Station were called to Pickfords Gardens at about 4am and where they found a Toyota Prius on fire.
It is not clear exactly how the fire was started, but firefighters suspect arson due to the pattern the flames left on the car.
No one was harmed in the incident.
