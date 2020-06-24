Police release image of a man following a distraction burglary in Slough

A CCTV appeal has been launched after a thief pretended to work at the council to carry out a distraction burglar on an elderly man.

At around 10.30am on Friday, June 5, a man knocked on the door of the victim in Washington Drive, informing the elderly victim that he was from council management and needed to look at the fence.

The victim requested the man to show identification, however the man explained that he had left his ID in the truck. The resident allowed the man to enter the house to get through to the rear garden, but no measurements were taken.

Shortly after, the victim realised his wallet was missing and noticed his bank card had been attempted multiple times in the Slough area.

Police have released an an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the investigation.

Designated investigator, Mehde Simon Choudhury, based at Slough police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who has information that could assist with this investigation to get in touch.

“I believe the man in this CCTV image may have vital information that could help with this investigation.

“The man has a distinctive tattoo on the back of his neck, which says ‘Lilly May’.

“If you recognise this man or believe it could be you, please come forward.

“Furthermore, if you have dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area which could help with our enquiries, please get in touch.

“Please contact us by using our online form quoting the reference 43200167154.

“Please only call 101 if you do not have access to our online systems.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain 100% anonymous you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”