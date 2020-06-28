SITE INDEX

    • Car carrying pregnant woman in labour involved in two-car collision in Slough

    Slough fire crews attended a two-car collision in Mill Street, Slough at 1pm today (Sunday).

    An ambulance had already been called to the scene, where a BMW and a Lexus had collided.

    Fire crews remained at the scene for about 15 minutes while a pregnant woman who had gone into labour was taken to hospital.

    No one was injured in the incident.

    Slough

