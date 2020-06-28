Car carrying pregnant woman in labour involved in two-car collision in Slough

06:08PM, Sunday 28 June 2020
Slough fire crews attended a two-car collision in Mill Street, Slough at 1pm today (Sunday).
An ambulance had already been called to the scene, where a BMW and a Lexus had collided.
Fire crews remained at the scene for about 15 minutes while a pregnant woman who had gone into labour was taken to hospital.
No one was injured in the incident.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A weather warning has been issued for South East England and London on Friday and Saturday.
A driver has been arrested after a pursuit in Wexham which resulted in structural damage to a house.