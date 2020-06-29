Witness appeal launched after woman is stabbed in Slough

Police have launched a witness appeal after woman was stabbed in the shoulder in Slough.

The incident occurred between 1am and 1.30am today (Monday) when the victim, a woman in her twenties, was approached by a man as she was walking through Baylis Park, who stabbed her in the shoulder.

Nothing was stolen during the incident.

The victim received hospital treatment for the injury and has since been discharged.

The offender is described as a black man and he was wearing dark clothing, including a hooded top.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Josh Beasleigh, based at Slough police station, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to this incident, or anyone who has information about what happened, to please come forward.

“Incidents such as this are investigated thoroughly and we would like to reassure and thank the public for their patience and understanding while this takes place."

“Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency number 101, or make a report online, quoting reference 43200194453.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”