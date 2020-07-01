Slough Borough Council says area is not close to local lockdown

Slough Borough Council has confirmed the town is not close to a local lockdown.

The council released a statement this afternoon following national reports that Slough, along with 35 other areas were at risk of a lockdown due to a rise in coronavirus cases.

This week it was announced that the city of Leicester would be on lockdown for at least two weeks following a rise of COVID-19 infections.

The council said the data being reported is using percentage increases but the actual number of confirmed cases is two in one week, and three the following week.

It states: "Though it's a 50 per cent increase, it's very small numbers in a population of around 150,000".

The council said it will keep a 'very close eye' on the data available and will take swift action if it needs to.

The statement adds: "We have been clear in our communication to residents that they should continue to follow all the guidelines on distancing, hand washing, travel, gatherings and face coverings as we know COVID-19 is still circulating in our town and the situation is in no way over.

"However we would like to reassure residents we are not currently at risk of a local lockdown and people should not worry unduly, but be sensible and take appropriate measures to protect themselves, their families and communities."

Following on from national newspaper articles claiming Slough is close to a local lockdown, we have released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/hDz5bRpWNl — Slough Borough Council (@SloughCouncil) July 1, 2020

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead put out a similar statement after it was also included in the list. It said it only had two confirmed cases and wanted to reassure residents.